What is Zach’s Current Relationship With Rachel?

Despite initially hitting it off with Rachel, their relationship took a sudden turn for the worse following their overnight date. “We’re one step closer to engagement and we’re having an important conversation about religion, politics, all that stuff,” Zach said after their date. “And Rachel brought up her fear that, maybe, I’m not ready for a commitment like marriage at this early of an age. … I don’t know what it could be. But Rachel’s concern came out of nowhere.”

When the pair came face-to-face during the live finale, Zach apologized for questioning her “character” and the pair ended things amicably. “I want all the happiness in the world for you,” the Florida native told him ahead of his new role as the Bachelor.