Who is the New Bachelor?

Zach Shallcross was named the new Bachelor during the AFTR special in September 2022. According to his Bachelorette bio, the California native is “an old-fashioned romantic” who is looking for someone to settle down with. “Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick,” ABC’s website says. “Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”