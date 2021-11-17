A Good Impression

“[He] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat,” the Euphoria star reflected on Holland during an interview with InStyle in October 2021, noting that the actor was “very charismatic.”

Zendaya also praised Holland when it came to his strong work ethic that she got the chance to witness firsthand.

“Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot],” she added at the time. “And it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I’d be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”