In His Corner

The English actor revealed how his costar helped him adjust to fame and transition to his new normal. “She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public,” he told British GQ in February 2021.

Holland also talked about seeing Zendaya again for the next installment of their Marvel project, saying, “It’s so fun being back with them, especially as Zendaya and I are going through similar things in our career, having taken on more adult roles to now come back to Spider-Man. I am so proud of what she has accomplished with Euphoria and also Malcolm & Marie.”