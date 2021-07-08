Kind Comments

“She was so helpful in the process of my life changing, because not only are you making big films and you’re traveling the world, but everyone starts to know who you are. And you have to behave differently,” Holland explained to Backstage in February 2021. “You have a responsibility to kind of uphold this idea of being a role model to young kids. And, arguably, she’s the best at that.”

He continued, “You can’t really find anything against Zendaya, she’s kind of like the perfect person. It was so wonderful to have someone like her in my corner, to help me grow through that process … Having her as a friend has been so valuable to the success and happiness of my career and life.”