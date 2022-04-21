Staying Private

Holland revealed that he and Zendaya didn’t intend to reveal their relationship with that steamy car PDA.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” he told GQ in November 2021.

He added that he doesn’t want to discuss their relationship without his love. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he explained. “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”