Sticking By One Another

Zendaya shared her thoughts on Holland’s more mature role in Cherry, telling Esquire in February 2021, “It’s very hard to watch, because you’re like, ‘Dang, that’s my friend and I’m seeing him every day as Peter Parker.’ It’s brutal. But he took on the challenge beautifully.”

She added: “Once people get to see this version of Tom Holland, what’s next? Sky’s the limit.”