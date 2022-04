Keeping Cordial

Barker, Disick and Pete Davidson were spotted at Reign’s baseball game in March 2022, seemingly proving that the men were on decent terms. While the Grammy nominee has remained relatively quiet about where he stands with Disick, a source told Us at the time that he wants to be “cordial” with Kourtney’s ex. “He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids,” the insider noted.