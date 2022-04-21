Seeing Kourtney Move On

The Talentless cofounder reflected on his time away from the reality TV world during the first episode of The Kardashians. “This is probably the first time in fifteen years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely,” he said in an April 2022 confessional. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”