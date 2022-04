The ‘Like’

Before Us broke the news that Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin called it quits, Barker seemingly shared his disapproval of the relationship. “It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown ass people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell,” one Twitter user wrote in May 2021 after the exes were photographed at dinner with Kourtney. Barker was caught “liking” the post.