Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage

Addressing the Past

In March 2022, the King Richard star shut down speculation that they’ve ever accused each other of cheating in the past. “Never. There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he told Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that the pair “talk about everything” with one another. “And we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

Will continued: “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people. I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”