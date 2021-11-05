Early Sex Life

“We drank every day, we had sex multiple times every day for four straight months,” Smith wrote in his memoir, Will, which came out in November 2021. “I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: I was going to satisfy this woman sexually or I was going to die trying.”

The Grammy winner revealed during an Apple TV+ special the same month that the “early days were spectacular” with his wife. While the twosome have had their ups and downs, Smith explained that there has always been something wonderful about their dynamic.

“Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it’s four hours. It’s four hours if we exchange a sentence. It’s the center of why we’ve been able to sustain [our relationship] and why we are still together, not choking the life out of each other — the ability to work through issues,” he said in the interview. “I’ve never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada.”

The actor noted that although they never “officially separated” during their lowest point, the pair did pivot in their approach to their marriage, noting they are now “100 percent bound together and 100 percent free” in their relationship.

“What happened was we realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,” he explained. “We agreed that she had to make herself happy, and I had to make myself happy, and then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy, versus demanding the other person fill our empty cup.”