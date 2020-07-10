Just the Two of Us

The Hitch star revealed that he and the A Different World alum no longer say they’re “married anymore” during an interview on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast in July 2018. “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship,” he said. “She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”