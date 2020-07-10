Lessons in Love

In January 2018, the Pursuit of Happyness star penned a touching tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary, listing all of the things he learned throughout their marriage. “Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be,” he wrote. “I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities.” “I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving,” Smith continued before adding, “Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”