Pinkett Smith admitted during a February 2019 episode of Red Table Talk that she had “very hard expectations” before marrying Smith. “The way I ended up with Will, I had to change my whole perspective because — I want you to know something — he was not the dude,” she said. “But I had to change that. I can’t ask somebody to be for me what I am not willing to be for them. And what I realized in my partnership with Will was that I was asking him to be a lot of things for me that I wasn’t willing to do for me.”

She added that, in tough times, they shifted again. “There have been several occasions where you just had enough and you want to leave, and I just couldn’t or Will just couldn’t,” she recalled. “Because we knew this was what was meant to be, this partnership, no matter what the form is. We had to redefine it, reform it, change it.”