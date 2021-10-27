Not the Only One

Smith got real about his ups and downs with the Daytime Emmy winner while discussing his memoir, Will, during a September 2021 interview. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage. … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So, she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” the actor told GQ’s Wesley Lowery. “There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

The Aladdin actor continued, “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Smith also commented on his wife’s public comments about her brief affair with Alsina.“The public has a narrative that is impenetrable,” he explained. “Once the public decides something, it’s difficult to impossible to dislodge the pictures and ideas and perceptions.”

The father of three didn’t expand further on Pinkett Smith’s past romance, but he did say she wasn’t the only one to stray in their relationship. “A viewer could have walked away thinking that Jada was the only one engaging in other sexual relationships, when that was not, Smith delicately explained to me, in fact the case,” Lowery wrote after speaking with the musician.