Why Jada Pinkett Smith Thinks It's 'Hard' to Have a Good Sex Life

Spicing Things Up

Pinkett Smith revealed that after decades of marriage, it takes work to keep the spark in the bedroom.

“It’s hard,” she shared during an episode of Red Table Talk in October 2021. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, 22 years old … I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

The Scream star still felt “uncomfortable” about expressing her desires to her husband, adding, “Tell me what you need, tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try [to do that]. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy. [Especially], I think, around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot and there’s so much fantasy around it.”