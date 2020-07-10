Unbreakable

Pinkett Smith made it clear that she and the Bright actor were stronger than ever in June 2018. “Here’s the thing about Will and I — [we] are family. That is never going down,” Jada said while appearing on Sway’s Universe. “We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/ relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”