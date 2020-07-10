Wise Words

Jada spoke candidly about marriage and relationships in an emotional Instagram post in August 2018. “I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me,” she wrote alongside a happy family photo with husband Will Smith. “It’s been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over … but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ‘babies’ out with the bath water. #family”