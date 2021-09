May 2017

Seven years after tying the knot, Winstead split from Stearns. “Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days,” the actress wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”