Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior Toward Minors

In June 2022, Iron Eyes’ parents filed paperwork claiming that Miller had begun grooming the activist when she was underage, alleging that they had given her alcohol and drugs, including LSD and ketamine, and physically abused her. The Standing Rock Sioux tribal court granted a temporary order of protection against Miller on behalf of Iron Eyes.

The North Dakota native defended Miller via Instagram after the order was granted, writing that the actor had “only provided loving support and invaluable protection” as she navigated a challenging time.

That same month, a Massachusetts mother and her 12-year-old were granted a temporary harassment protection order against the actor after they allegedly behaved inappropriately towards the child.

According to NBC News, the court order was “issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”