Alleged Choking Incident

The general public caught a glimpse of the Stanford Prison Experiment actor’s dark side in April 2020 when footage of an individual resembling Miller choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, made the rounds on social media.

Variety later confirmed that the actor had been at the bar at the time of the altercation and was escorted off the premises after the fight. Miller has not publicly addressed the alleged incident.