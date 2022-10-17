October 2022

Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges in Vermont after allegedly taking alcohol from a man’s home. During the hearing, the Flash star’s attorney, Lisa B. Shelkrot, entered not guilty pleas on their behalf to one “felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling,” as well as a second “minor charge of petit larceny,” per the Bennington Banner.

The judge ruled that Miller is to stay away from the home’s owner, Isaac B. Winokur, and they are not to go onto the property of the house they allegedly burglarized. When asked if they understood the conditions, Miller replied, “I do, your honor.”