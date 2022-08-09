‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Miller starred alongside Logan Lerman and Emma Watson in the 2012 adaptation of Stephen Chbosky’s 1999 novel.

In January 2013, the Metropolitan Opera alum spoke to Collider about working with Chbosky, who also directed the film.

“Stephen is the most generous guy I’ve ever met. He’s an incredible communicator and just one of those people who is endlessly giving, but not to a fault. He can give endlessly, but he’s not a martyr who wears himself out,” they said at the time.