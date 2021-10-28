Meaning Behind New Name

The word “meta” comes from the Greek word meaning “beyond.” Zuckerberg also penned a “Founders Letter,” which he uploaded to the Meta website on Thursday to further explain the name he picked.

“For me, it symbolizes that there is always more to build, and there is always a next chapter to the story. Ours is a story that started in a dorm room and grew beyond anything we imagined,” he wrote. “Into a family of apps that people use to connect with one another, to find their voice, and to start businesses, communities, and movements that have changed the world.”