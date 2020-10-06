August 2020

Faith celebrated McGraw’s 15th studio album, Here on Earth, with a family party. The Mississippi native shared a video of the couple slow dancing to the track “Damn Sure Do” via Instagram. “We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever,” she captioned the post. “An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded.” Faith added that her husband is “the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women.”