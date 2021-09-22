August 2021

McGraw reflected on getting sober in 2008 during an interview with Esquire. He pointed to a moment when he was “getting out of and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up’” as his last straw. “I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’ I was scared,” he recalled. “She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

The country crooner proceeded to gush over his wife and how her love his part of what has helped him remain strong all these years. “My wife always says, ‘You’re not scared of anything.’ I say, ‘Ehhh, one thing. I’m looking at it right now,'” McGraw told the magazine. “I didn’t know love could feel so good. Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things.”

He continued: “Love is being angry. Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other’s face. Love is accepting that I’m wrong. Love is a 360-degree thing. It’s not linear. They always say you’re not supposed to fight in front of your kids. Everybody fights in front of their kids. That’s part of the deal.”