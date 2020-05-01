February 2019

When tragedy struck Faith’s family, the “Highway Don’t Care” singer showed his wife his full support. “G Pa, Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old. He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known,” McGraw wrote via Instagram. “No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend … I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for. His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley.”