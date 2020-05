March 2018

Staying strong. The “Let Me Let Go” songstress bravely addressed her husband’s fans after he collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland. “Tim is fine. We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much. He’s been super dehydrated, and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on the stage,” she said at the time. “So drink water, people, keep yourself hydrated.”