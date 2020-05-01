October 2015

Just shy of two decades after tying the knot, the country superstars remembered the moment McGraw proposed. “It was raining and stuff and we’d been on tour for a while together, and I joked around with her about getting married,” he said in a nostalgic video. “I looked at her, grabbed her by the hand, and dropped forward [on my knees] onstage. She had already done her show. And I said, ‘I’m really serious. I want you to marry me.’ … When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife.'”