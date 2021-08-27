October 2020

Hill celebrated the pair’s 24th anniversary by sharing a goofy photo of the couple hiding their faces on Instagram. “To my guy…The one that stole my heart 24 years ago today.

Happy Anniversary my love❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

McGraw honored his love via social media, writing, “24 yrs…….These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments. We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together.”

The country crooner shared a video collage from the couple’s life together set to the his new single, “Hard to Stay Mad At.” He continued: “U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be…..The future will surely hold more of all of these things It only matters if I’m with you It only works if I’m with you My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill.”