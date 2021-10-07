October 2021

The “Highway Don’t Care” singer reflected on his proposal to Hill 25 years after they tied the knot. “25 years later and it’s still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith ❤️,” McGraw captioned an Instagram video, explaining that it took him a “few times” to get his now-wife to accept his proposal.

“We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no. She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another country singer, it’s just not going to work out,’” he remembered.

McGraw decided to get down on one knee during a country music festival he was performing at, in hopes Hill would finally say yes. “They had these trailer houses set up. I’m getting ready to go onstage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She’s standing there, and we’re talking, and I said, ‘Look, let’s get married,'” he recalled. “And she says, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah, I’m serious.'”

Before getting her answer, the country crooner had to head out on stage to do his set. When he returned, Hill wasn’t in the dressing room but he got his response.

“I looked at the mirror. In lipstick it said, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife,'” McGraw said. “And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”