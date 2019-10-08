Fall In Love With These Top 10 Must-Haves





Fall is here. Which means crisp, cool weather, comfy sweaters, boots, apple picking and of course versatile workout gear!

To get you ready for all things pumpkin spice and everything nice, here are some of our editors favorite fall must-haves for keeping cozy, stylish and active.

WORKOUT WONDERS: Tommie Copper’s Women’s Lower Back Support Leggings. $89.50 on TommieCopper.com

The newest innovation in Tommier Copper’s top-selling women’s leggings, these must-haves will take you from gym to errands to going out in style and comfort. With targeted compression to support your lower back and hips, these leggings not only help improve your posture and provide relief from aches and pains, they also providing a flattering and slimming fit that will make you look and feel great!

As a bonus, the leggings are built with Tommie Copper’s patented Copper Znergy® which prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes (in other words they are anti-odor!) as well as 4D Lyrca ® fiber stretch fabric which wicks away moisture to keep you dry.

Now that’s what we call these wonder leggings! Available in sizes S – 2 XL in black.

THE TRAFFIC STOPPER: BlankNYC Meant to be Moto Jacket with Removable Hood. $98 on Nordstrom.com

This Moto Jacket with Removable Hood will quickly become your favorite classic leather piece. Its soft removable hood rides the line of casual yet edgy, while the notch collar and the bronze-hued hardware give the look a biker-chic sorta vibe.

Pair this jacket with jeans and a T-shirt for the perfect everyday outfit. Or rock with bold, animal print pants and heeled booties. Meow! Whether you dress this faux leather garment up or down, you will always make a statement with style.

THE GO WITH ANYTHING BAG: Tory Burch Everly Leather Hobo Bag. $287 at Nordstrom.com

Perfectly sized and versatile, this must-have statement maker from Tory Burch can be dressed up or down, looking equally fabulous with jeans as it does with slacks or a formal dress. Easy to carry and lightweight, yet large enough to pack in your everyday essentials, this bag features Tory Burch’s iconic logo and lots of inside storage, making this your 24/7 fall essential.

ALL THAT GLITTERS ISN’T ALWAYS GOLD. Sam Edelman Women’s Olson Fashion Boot. Starting at $42 on Amazon.com

What was that old jingle? Looks like a pump, feels like a sneaker? These statement-making boots will fit like a glove and will slide on easily. Which is half the battle with boots these days. Not to mention these can go from office to out, stylish enough for your dressiest fall occasions. The theme of this party is sparkle, y’all.



SWEATSHIRT AS FASHION STATEMENT? DUH! Zella Nola Wrap Sweatshirt. $89 at Nordstrom.com

This isn’t your mother’s, father’s or brother’s sweatshirt that has seen its better days. No ragged edges or faded logo. This is the NEW sweatshirt. The one you can confidently throw on after the gym, or dress up for lunch with the squad. You’ll live for this, and live IN THIS. Perfect to pair with leggings or a tight fitting, odor-wicking versatile top for that sporty-yet-stylish look we all strive for but often fail at.

THE THROWBACK JEAN. Show Me Your Mumu Women’s Berkeley Bells. $130 on Amazon.com

These are not your mama’s or cool aunt’s bell bottoms. This is the new-and-improved jean that puts a modern-day twist on the traditional style. Ultra slimming and super stylish, these will be the surprising new staple in your wardrobe. Perfect to wear with boots or platform heels, don’t be surprised if you feel like you’ve taken a time-warp this fall, in a good way! Beside, if Gigi Hadid is rocking bell bottoms, you probably should too.

WE PROMISE YOU’LL LOVE THIS SCENT. Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum. $65 for 3.4oz on Ulta.com

Hitting stores now, the newest release from Jennifer Lopez will be your new favorite fall scent. With the ultimate combination of fruity, floral and woody notes, this will be your go-to scent to spritz on all fall long.

J-Lo revealed that the inspiration for Promise comes from a surprising source. “About a year or two ago, I was having dinner with Warren Buffett and he told me something that really resonated with me. He said, ‘A brand is a promise.’ It’s really the foundation that kind of keeps us going.” She continued, “I just thought it was a perfect time in my life to name a fragrance ‘promise’ because every time that we create something new, it’s a promise to give something of quality — something that will make your life better or make you feel sexy and beautiful. That’s the idea [for this new perfume.] And that’s what I want to convey to everybody.”

Make yourself a promise to get this hot scent and you won’t be disappointed.

TRICK OR TREAT – FOR YOUR FEET. Corny Costumes Halloween Socks. $8 at The Sock Draw

Statement making socks have been the thing recently, so if you haven’t jumped on that train yet, consider getting into the Halloween spirit with these fun and cozy candy corn themed socks! Candy not your style? There are ghosts, skeletons, spiders, leaves, jack o’ laterns and more festive Halloween designs. Perfect for early stocking stuffers or just to strut your stuff.

ALL WRAPPED UP. Missoni Scarf. $570 on Missoni.com

Ok – this may be a tad more than you would ever spend on a scarf. But this is not your ordinary scarf. From the incredible designers at Missoni, this is a statement-making, outfit-changer that will instantly add a pop of head-turning, OMG-where-did-you-get-that to your ensemble. Pair it with a cute hat and you’ll be comfy and stylish all fall long. You won’t regret the splurge.

THE TRANSITIONAL LAYER. Women’s Original Midlayer Vest. $95 on Hunterboots.com

It’s nippy but not time yet to bust out the down jacket. Which is why this versatile, lightweight yet insulated vest is your perfect fall transition piece. Durable and water repellent, this slim fitting, layer and wear with anything essential is quintessential fall. Available from XXS to XL in four fashionable colors.