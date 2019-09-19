Famous Family Feuds

Aaron Carter and Nick Carter

In September 2019, Nick filed a restraining order against Aaron over a comment he allegedly made about wanting to kill the Backstreet Boys member’s wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick tweeted at the time.

At the same time that Nick posted his statement, Aaron slammed his older brother, claiming that he had “bullied” him his “whole life.

“LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE,” he tweeted. “I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth.”