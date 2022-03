Aidan Turner and Caitlin Fitzgerald

The Clondalkin, Ireland, native met Fitzgerald while filming 2018’s The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot. News broke in March 2021 that the Poldark star and the Masters of Sex alum secretly tied the knot in August 2020 during an Italian getaway. Fitzgerald was spotted in February 2022 pushing a baby stroller in London, but the couple have yet to confirm whether they have welcomed their first child.