Nick Cannon

Pregnant Bre Tiesi posted a tribute to the Masked Singer host ahead of their first baby’s arrival. “Moments like this with you are everything,” she captioned an Instagram Story. “IDK how you do it we are just thankful you do. Happy Father’s Day to baby C’s super daddy we love you so much.” In a second post, Tiesi added, “Happy Father’s Day my love you deserve every minute of celebration.”