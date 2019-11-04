Learning Her Lesson

Huffman admitted in September that she “learned a lot” about her “flaws as a person” after she was sentenced.

“My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed,” she said at the time. “I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.”