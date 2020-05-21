A Change of Heart

After pleading not guilty to all of the charges against them, Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to change their plea as a part of a plea deal in May 2020. The actress, who is set to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreed to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. The designer, meanwhile, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. His plea deal includes five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.