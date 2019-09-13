Admitting Guilt

The Desperate Housewives alum pleaded guilty to charges of fraud on May 13, after allegedly paying $15,000 to give her eldest daughter, Sophia Macy, extra time on her SAT exams. Huffman, who was arrested at gunpoint on March 12, announced her decision to plead guilty in April, stating, “I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman also stated that her daughter had no knowledge of her actions, saying, “In my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”