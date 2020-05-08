Caught Red-Handed

In February 2020, federal prosecutors released Olivia Jade’s allegedly faux résumé that claimed the YouTuber was “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats,” despite never having been part of a rowing team before. The document also insisted she had won two gold medals and a silver medal at the San Diego Crew Classic regatta between 2014 and 2016, and that she had exceptional “awareness, organization, direction and steering” skills.

Two months after the résumé was released, Us obtained photographs filed by federal prosecutors of Olivia Jade and Bella on rowing machines in a gym. In an email to Loughlin from Singer in August 2016, he asked for the photo of Bella, writing, “It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”