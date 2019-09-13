Felicity and William’s Marriage

More than a week after the scandal broke, a source told Us exclusively that Huffman and Macy, who have been married for more than 20 years, “have been arguing.” Their “biggest concern is Felicity’s criminal case and how this is impacting their daughter,” the source said, noting that Sophia “had no knowledge of the actions taken in regards to the improvement in her SAT test score.”

A second insider told Us that the Wild Hogs actor is “heartbroken” over the scandal. “He’s been in tears,” the second insider said. A third source noted that Huffman is also “crushed.”