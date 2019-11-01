Felicity Reports to Prison

Huffman began her 14-day prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 15.

“It’s no picnic, it’s not ‘Club Fed’ and it’s not cushy at all,” Amy Povah, who served nine years at the same institution from 1991 to 2000, told Us exclusively. “I work with a lot of women who are still there and I’m horrified that the conditions have grown horribly worse since I left in 2000.”

Days after reporting to the facility, Macy visited his wife, who was spotted wearing her dark green prison uniform on October 19.