Felicity’s Family

The Desperate Housewives alum shares daughters Sophia, 18, and Georgia, 16, with husband William H. Macy. A week before his wife’s arrest, the Shameless star discussed the college process during an interview with Us.

“My daughter, Sofia, the oldest, she’s in the tribe. She’s going to be an actor,” Macy told Us on March 6. “She goes to LACHSA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour, and she’s looking at theater schools. So yeah, we talk about it a lot.”

Playwright David Mamet, who gave Huffman some of her most notable Hollywood roles, defended the actress in an open letter for The Hollywood Reporter, writing, “That a parent’s zeal for her children’s future may have overcome her better judgment for a moment is not only unfortunate, it is, I know we parents would agree, a universal phenomenon.”