Felicity’s Sentence

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison in September 2019. She also received a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. “I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” the visibly emotional actress told the judge ahead of the verdict. “I take full responsibility for my actions. … I am prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit.”