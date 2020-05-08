Getting Complicated

A source explained to Us in January 2020 that there was only one thing the Full House alum could do to keep her daughters from testifying against her in court: change her plea to guilty. “Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction,” the insider said at the time. “She was told there wasn’t [anything to do] unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty. Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution.”