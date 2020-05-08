Grabbing for Cash?

Loughlin and Giannuli put their multimillion-dollar home on the market in January 2020 after their continued legal troubles left them “strapped for cash,” according to a source, who added that the longtime couple were afraid that their “legal bills were mounting” and would need the profits from the property to pay for representation in court. “Lori is stressed and worried about money being tight at the moment due to all their expenses with lawyers,” an insider explained.