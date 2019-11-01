Lori and Mossimo’s Marriage

Sources told Us in September that Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage may be on the rocks.

“Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” one insider said, noting that the couple were advised by their lawyers not to take a private jet to their August court appearance. “But Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”

A second insider said Loughlin’s “friends think she should leave him,” but “Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

The following month, another source told Us that the twosome are “reacting and handling the scandal completely differently.”

The third source explained, “Moss is in good spirits and continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong — either he’s in complete denial or it’s a front that he’s mastered so nobody judges him.”