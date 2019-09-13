Taking a Stance

According to court documents obtained by Us, Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them in the college admissions scandal on Monday, April 15. The couple also requested to waive their right to appear in court again to enter pleas for wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges they were hit with on April 9. Loughlin and Giannulli were previously charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud when they were arrested in March.