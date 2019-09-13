The Additional Defendants

Following a year-long FBI investigation, a total of 50 people were charged in the case, including 33 parents, nine NCAA coaches, two SAT/ACT administrators and one college administrator, according to CNN. Additionally, Donna Heinel, the senior associate athletic director at USC, has been fired following the scandal. “We understand that the government believes that illegal activity was carried out by individuals who went to great lengths to conceal their actions from the university,” USC said in statement to CNN.