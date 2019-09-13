The Arrests

Huffman was arrested at gunpoint by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday morning. She was subsequently released on a $250,000 bond. While Giannulli was also arrested for his alleged role on Tuesday, Loughlin was “out of the country” when the warrant for her arrest was initially issued. The following day, the Hallmark star was taken into custody and subsequently released on a $1 million bond. A courtroom sketch shows Loughlin facing a judge with a stern expression and her arms crossed.